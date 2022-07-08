Lutz was selected 43rd overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Injuries limited Lutz to just 18 games this past season, 14 with his club team in Munich of the DEL and four with the German U18 club. So it's fair to wonder how high he might have gone had he been fully healthy. Lutz's biggest issue is his night-to-night consistency. At his best, he impacts the game in a variety of ways. He's big (6-foot-2) and has quick hands and a stellar shot. But he disappears, too. Lutz is a worthwhile gamble by Arizona at this stage of the draft.