Lutz signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Utah on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Lutz was a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he came to North America and scored 24 goals and 68 points in 50 games with USHL Green Bay. The 20-year-old forward will likely spend most of the 2024-25 campaign at the AHL level.