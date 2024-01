Kirkland will be recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Kirkland will link up with Arizona due to the continued absence of Jason Zucker (suspension). For their last game, the Yotes opt to go with seven defensemen, so Kirkland is far from a lock to play even while up with the big club. Still, the 27-year-old center has put his offensive upside in the minors, racking up 13 points in 12 games for the Roadrunners.