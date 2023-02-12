Valimaki produced four assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Two of Valimaki's four helpers came on the power play, where he filled in for Jakob Chychrun (trade-related healthy scratch) on the first unit. This was easily Valimaki's best game in his career, and he could be in line for more work with Chychrun soon to leave and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) hurt. Valiamki is up to two goals, 16 assists, 52 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 49 contests.