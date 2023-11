Valimaki (face) left Tuesday's game versus the Stars after he was struck by a puck, and he was still being evaluated after the contest, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Valimaki left the ice bleeding after taking a puck up high. The defenseman has gone six games without a point, so an injury is the last thing he needs as he looks to get back on track. If he can't play Thursday in Columbus, Michael Kesselring will likely enter the lineup.