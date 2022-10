Valimaki registered a power-play assist Saturday in a 6-2 loss to the Senators.

This counts as the first point for Valimaki as a Coyote. The 24-year-old defenseman was claimed off waivers -- via the Flames -- and he's since been trying to obtain his US visa. The Coyotes will travel to Columbus ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Blue Jackets, so re-check his status as that game draws near.