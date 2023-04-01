Valimaki provided a goal in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Friday.
Valimaki didn't score a goal and had just one assist over his previous five contests. The marker ending that slump came early in the first period and was scored on the power play. He's up to four goals and 33 points in 72 outings this season, including 12 points with the man advantage.
