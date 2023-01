Valimaki posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Valimaki has earned an assist in three of the last four games, though he hadn't posted a shot on goal in his three previous outings. The 24-year-old defenseman set up Clayton Keller on a rush in the second period. Valimaki is up to 10 points (five on the power play), 27 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 contests overall.