Valimaki will sit out Wednesday's game against Carolina with an upper-body injury, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Valimaki is listed as day-to-day. He has one goal, four assists, 14 shots on net, 15 blocks and six hits in 15 games this season. Josh Brown (upper body) won't play as well, so Arizona will have Dysin Mayo back in the lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Draws power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Pockets power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Gets first goal for Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Records power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Collects first point with 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Eligible to play Monday•