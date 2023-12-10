Valimaki put up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Valimaki helped out on a Clayton Keller goal early in the second period. This was Valimaki's first point in five games since he returned from a mouth injury. The point drought stood at 10 contests overall when accounting for his dry spell before the absence. Despite his lack of offense, the 25-year-old continues to feature on the second power-play unit, even with Janis Moser playing better hockey of late. Valimaki is at five assists, 13 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances.