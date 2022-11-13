Valimaki notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Valiamki has two power-play helpers in his last three games, as he's spent time on the second unit lately. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five points (four on the power play), 12 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests. He continues to see top-four minutes on a rebuilding Coyotes team.