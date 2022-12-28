Valimaki picked up assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Valimaki helped out on a Janis Moser goal in the second period. This was Valimaki's second point in three games, but he has just three points through 12 outings in December. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 25 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 29 contests. With the Coyotes routinely using seven defensemen, his place in the lineup is fairly secure.