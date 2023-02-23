Valimaki posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Valimaki has two power-play helpers over his last three games, and eight helpers through as many outings in February. The defenseman helped out on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally Wednesday. Valimaki, who was a first-round pick of the Flames in 2017, now has 20 points, 58 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 54 contests in his first season as a Coyote.