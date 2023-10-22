Valimaki registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Valimaki has three power-play helpers over the last two games. He saw a season-low 15:50 of ice time while skating on the third pairing in Saturday's contest. Nonetheless, he'll have some fantasy value as long as he sticks on the second power-play unit. Valimaki also has three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through five contests this season.