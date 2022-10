Valimaki still doesn't have his US visa, but he can play in Toronto on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Valimaki has been sorting out immigration issues ever since Arizona claimed him off waivers from Calgary on Oct. 9. Those issues don't prevent him from playing in Canada though. That means Valimaki is also eligible to play in Montreal on Thursday and Ottawa on Saturday. The Coyotes' next game in the States will be in Columbus on Oct. 25.