Valimaki logged an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Valimaki helped out on Jakob Chychrun's second goal of the game. With Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) expected to be out for most of the rest of February, Valimaki will likely have a chance to pick up extra playing time. The 24-year-old has managed four assists across 16 games since the start of January, and he's at 13 points, 48 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-10 rating through 47 outings overall.