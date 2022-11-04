Valimaki scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Valimaki broke up Scott Wedgewood's shutout bid in the third period. The goal was Valimaki's first as a Coyote, to go with a pair of power-play assists. The Finnish blueliner saw just 15:36 of ice time in a tough game for the whole team, but he should at least have a chance to play regularly going forward. He's added eight shots, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating through eight contests.