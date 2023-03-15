Valimaki recorded two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Tuesday.
Valimaki got the primary helper on the overtime winner. He has two goals and 28 points in 64 contests this season. Valimaki has eight assists over his last eight games, though he hasn't found the back of the net in that span.
