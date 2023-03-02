Valimaki recorded two assists in the Coyotes' 4-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Valimaki's second assist was recorded while Arizona was on the power play. He has two goals and 22 points in 57 contests, including 11 points with the man advantage. Valimaki averaged just 14:47 of ice time over his first 44 outings this season, but that jumped to 22:29 over 12 contests from Jan. 26-Feb. 28, and he logged 23:46 versus Dallas. The 24-year-old's increased role has led to him contributing 10 assists over his last 13 contests.