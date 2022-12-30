Valimaki notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Valimaki has a helper in each of the two games since the holiday break. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to be limited to a bottom-four role, though he has been in the lineup more often than not. He's at nine points, 25 shots on goal, 27 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests this season. His presence on the second power-play unit may give him some speculative appeal in deep fantasy formats.