Valimaki produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Valimaki helped out on a game-tying goal by Nick Bjugstad late in the third period. This was Valimaki's second game in a row with an assist, and he's produced five helpers in 17 outings since the start of January. The 24-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 51 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 48 contests overall.