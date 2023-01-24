Valimaki signed a one-year, $1 million contract extension with the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Valimaki has been a decent bottom-pairing option for Arizona this season, picking up 12 points while averaging 14:59 of ice time through 43 games. He'll likely continue to produce at a similar rate for the Coyotes in 2023-24.
