Valimaki scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Valimaki put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 early in the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman is starting to find his way on offense with three points over his last six games, a run that should also help him fend off Josh Brown's challenge for playing time on the third pairing. Valimaki is up to two goals, nine points, 30 shots on net, 28 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 36 appearances this season.