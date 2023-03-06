Valimaki produced two assists and blocked six shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Valimaki played a key role in the Coyotes' third-period comeback to force overtime, helping out on goals by Nick Schmaltz and Jack McBain. Through three games in March, Valimaki has already earned four helpers. The Finnish blueliner is up to 24 points, 61 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 outings, and he should see significant top-pairing minutes down the stretch.