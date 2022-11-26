Valimaki (upper body) will draw into the lineup Friday against Detroit.
Valimaki has a goal and five points in 15 games this season. He missed Wednesday's 4-0 win versus Carolina because of the injury. Valimaki is projected to play on the top pairing with Janis Moser on Friday. Dysin Mayo, who logged 17:29 of ice time Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Draws power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Pockets power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Gets first goal for Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Records power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Collects first point with 'Yotes•