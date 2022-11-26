Valimaki (upper body) will draw into the lineup Friday against Detroit.

Valimaki has a goal and five points in 15 games this season. He missed Wednesday's 4-0 win versus Carolina because of the injury. Valimaki is projected to play on the top pairing with Janis Moser on Friday. Dysin Mayo, who logged 17:29 of ice time Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.

