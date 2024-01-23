Valimaki scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

After serving as a healthy scratch in Arizona's prior six contests, Valimaki notched his first goal of the season in his return to the lineup Monday, beating Tristan Jarry from the slot to put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 in the second period. It's the first point for Valimaki since Dec. 12 -- he's now up to seven points through 31 games this season. It's been a disappointing campaign overall for the 25-year-old blueliner, as he looked poised to take a step forward following a 34-point (four goals, 30 assists) campaign in 2022-23. Still, Valimaki could have a chance to turn his season around, as he'll remain in the lineup with Troy Stecher (lower body) expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks.