Valimaki scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Valiamki ended an eight-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the second period. The 24-year-old has maintained a place in the lineup through much of December, but he's often worked in a very limited role on the third pairing or as the seventh defensemen when the Coyotes deviate from the traditional lineup structure. He's at seven points, 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances, so fantasy managers don't need to track his production closely.