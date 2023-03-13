Valimaki recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Through seven outings in March, Valimaki has a trio of two-assist games and four scoreless efforts. The 24-year-old defenseman could still improve on his consistency, but he's seeing top-pairing minutes and power-play time, which makes him an intriguing option in fantasy. He's up to 26 points (12 on the power play), 67 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 63 contests this season.