Valimaki recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Coyotes have experimented with seven-defensemen lineups this year, and Valimaki served in that role Saturday. He helped out on a Christian Fischer first-period goal. Prior to this appearance, Valimaki was a healthy scratch Thursday amid a five-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner has been alright with a goal, five assists, 16 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season.