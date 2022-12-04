Valimaki recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
The Coyotes have experimented with seven-defensemen lineups this year, and Valimaki served in that role Saturday. He helped out on a Christian Fischer first-period goal. Prior to this appearance, Valimaki was a healthy scratch Thursday amid a five-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner has been alright with a goal, five assists, 16 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Rejoins Coyotes on Friday•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Makes his return Friday•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Draws power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Pockets power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki: Gets first goal for Arizona•