Valimaki notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Valimaki snapped a four-game slump when he set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Valimaki has five points over his last 13 outings while seeing mostly bottom-four usage on the Coyotes' blue line during the team's 12-game losing streak. For the season, he has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 39 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 43 appearances.