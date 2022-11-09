Valimaki notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

All three of Valimaki's helpers this season have come on the power play. He set up Matias Maccelli's first goal of the campaign at 17:30 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Valimaki continues to see top-four usage, and he's earned four points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 contests.