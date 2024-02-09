Valimaki logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Valimaki set up a Jason Zucker tally in the first period. This was Valimaki's second point over five contests since he returned from a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old defenseman has just eight points with 28 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 35 outings overall. He should stick in the lineup most of the time, but he could be rotated out at times depending on the play of Michael Kesselring and Josh Brown.