Valimaki notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Valimaki has produced seven helpers, including three on the power play, through six games in February. The 24-year-old has played on the top pairing for much of the month with Jakob Chychrun (not injury related) and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) out of the lineup. Valimaki is growing into the role, and he's now at 19 points, 56 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 contests.