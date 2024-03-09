Valimaki recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Valimaki has four helpers over his last eight games while adding a plus-3 rating and 13 shots on net in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman could see an uptick in playing time with Troy Stecher dealt to the Oilers at the trade deadline. Valimaki's fantasy upside remains limited since he sees almost no power-play time. He has 14 points, 49 shots on net, 47 hits, 52 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 appearances.