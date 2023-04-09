Valimaki notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Valimaki picked a great time for his 30th assist of the campaign, helping out on Barrett Hayton's game-winning goal in overtime. The helper was Valimaki's first point through four games in April. The defenseman has 34 points, 91 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 76 contests overall.
