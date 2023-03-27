Valimaki notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Valimaki snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on Clayton Keller's game-tying goal late in the third period. It's been a solid breakout campaign for Valimaki, who is up to three goals, 29 assists, 84 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 70 outings overall.
