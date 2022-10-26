Valimaki posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Valimaki resolved his visa issues prior to this contest, allowing him to play in the United States. The 24-year-old set up a Dylan Guenther tally in the second period. This was Valimaki's second straight game with a power-play helper -- it appears he'll at least get second-unit work with the man advantage for his new team. The Finn has a chance to start fresh after he was squeezed out of the Flames' future plans, so expect Valimaki to play regularly with the Coyotes.
