Valimaki notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Valimaki snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on Dylan Guenther's second-period marker. The 24-year-old Valimaki has 11 points, including six power-play assists, through 37 contests this season. He's added 35 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 20 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating while filling a bottom-four role on the blue line.