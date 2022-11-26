Valimaki (upper body) logged 15:53 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit.

Valimaki missed Wednesday's 4-0 win against Carolina because of the injury. He had no points, two PIM and a block in his return Friday. That gives him a goal, six points, 10 PIM, 16 blocks and six hits in 16 games this season. He doesn't have a particularly big role with the team and unless that changes, his scoring pace is unlikely to get any better than it is right now.