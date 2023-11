Valimaki (mouth) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Colorado, according to Leah Merrall of PHNX Sports.

Valimaki has missed the last six games since taking a puck to the mouth versus the Stars on Nov. 14. Valimaki has only four assists in 15 games, with three coming on the power play. With the blueliner back in action, he should reclaim his spot with the man advantage, which will likely drop Janis Moser from the power play.