Valimaki has been scratched for four straight games after sitting out versus the Flames on Tuesday.

Valiamki was also scratched twice in December amid his eight-game point drought. It's a significant concern the 25-year-old wasn't able to draw in against his former team Tuesday, even with the Coyotes dressing seven defensemen. Valimaki has just six assists with 35 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 30 appearances.