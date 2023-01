Valimaki logged an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Valimaki helped out on a Clayton Keller tally midway through the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Valimaki, who has just three helpers through 12 outings in January. For the season, the 24-year-old blueliner is up to a career-high 12 points with a minus-10 rating, 41 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 24 hits and 20 PIM through 43 contests.