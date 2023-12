Valimaki recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Valimaki has two helpers over his last three games, but that's all of his offense across seven contests since he returned from a mouth injury. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit, but his offense hasn't been very impressive this season. He's at six assists, 14 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 22 outings.