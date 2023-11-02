Valimaki posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Valimaki ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally. Through nine outings, Valimaki has four helpers, six shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old has played in a bottom-four role while also seeing time on the second power-play unit.