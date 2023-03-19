Valimaki scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, posted two hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Valimaki helped out on the Coyotes' first two goals before netting the game-winner at 16:48 of the third period. He's posted five multi-point efforts in his last 10 games, amassing a goal and 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old has emerged as the Coyotes' top blueliner on offense after the trades of Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. Valimaki has three goals, 28 assists, 77 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 66 contests.