Valimaki tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Both of Valimaki's assists came on the power play, setting up Nick Bjugstad's opening tally in the first period and Jason Zucker's in the third. It's the first two points of the year for Valimaki after a solid 2022-23 campaign, where he posted four goals and 30 assists in 78 games. The 25-year-old blueliner is averaging 19:41 minutes through Arizona's first four games while logging time on the second power-play unit.