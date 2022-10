Valimaki will not be in the Coyotes lineup Thursday due to visa issues, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Valimaki was claimed off waivers Sunday from Calgary and has yet to get his visa to work in the United States, Valimaki was highly regarded after he was drafted 16th overall in 2017 but injuries took a toll on him early in his career. Playing in Calgary hurt his cause as he was unable to move up the depth charts and the change of scenery in the move to the Coyotes can only help.