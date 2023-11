Valimaki underwent surgery to the mouth area after being struck by the puck during Tuesday's game against Dallas, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports Thursday.

It's not clear how long Valimaki will need to recover, but he's in Phoenix while his teammates are set to play in Columbus on Thursday. The 25-year-old has four assists, seven hits and 20 blocks in 15 contests this year. Michael Kesselring is projected to draw into the lineup while Valimaki is absent.