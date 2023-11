Valimaki (mouth) won't play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Valimaki took part in Monday's practice, sporting a full shield to protect his surgically-repaired mouth. He hasn't played since taking a shot to the face against Dallas on Nov. 14. Valimaki has generated four assists, 10 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots across 15 outings this season.