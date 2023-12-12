Vejmelka allowed four goals on 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Vejmelka was making his first appearance since Nov. 22, but he didn't bring his 'A' game to the rink on Monday. All four of the goals he allowed were of the even-strength variety, and he has conceded exactly four goals in each of his past four starts. Vejmelka is winless in eight consecutive starts, and nine appearances, dating back to his last win on Oct. 21 against the Anaheim Ducks. Connor Ingram has excelled, and pushed Vejmelka to the back burner.